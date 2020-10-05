Hanover Park rocked by spate of shootings

Community leader Ebrahim Abrahams says not enough is being done to safeguard residents - especially vulnerable children.

CAPE TOWN - The Hanover Park area has been hit by a spate of shootings over the weekend.

Eleven people were shot over the past 72 hours. Three were killed, while the rest were wounded including a five-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy.

On Friday night, three suspects who are yet to be apprehended shot and wounded a man.

The following morning, in the same vicinity, another victim died after he was gunned down inside his home.

The Police's Andre Traut says later, on Saturday afternoon, eight others were also shot.



"A 28-year-old man was shot and killed - and seven other people were wounded and taken to hospital including a 5-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy. The possibility that the incident is gang-related is not ruled out."



Another man was murdered yesterday morning.

He says witnesses are too afraid to come forward.



"Some of the community (members) are not prepared to give their names and identify who the shooters are even they have seen, because they fear revenge from these youngsters. SAPS is not prepared to work with the community."

No arrests have been made.

