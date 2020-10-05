Hanover Park described as an active war zone after deadly weekend

Three victims died, while eight others, including a five-year-old girl and six-year-old boy, were shot and wounded.

CAPE TOWN - The Hanover Park area is being described as an active war zone.

That's the view of the Community Policing Forum after 11 people were shot over the weekend.

The incidents are believed to be gang-related.

The Hanover Park CPF's Kashiefa Mohammed said: “It was a world war zone that I’ve never experienced. So much shooting and I am very disturbed and the community is very upset over the two children who were shot in Hanover Park because these gangsters are taking over.”

Safety and Security Mayco member JP Smith said the City of Cape Town's metro police was working with the Anti-Gang Unit to help curb the violence.

“The City of Cape Town’s metro police has undertaken a daily deployment to Hanover Park since violence erupted early last week. This is an addition to the integrated operations with the SAPS Anti-Gang Unit Deployment.”

