Fundudzi report: Axed CSA boss Thabang Moroe failed in number of areas

There have been calls for CSA to release the Fundudzi forensic report into what happened under the management of Thabang Moroe.

JOHANNESBURG - A report of the investigation into the conduct of now former Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive officer Thabang Moroe shows that he had failed in a number of areas, including the mismanagement of funds.

There have been calls for CSA to release the Fundudzi forensic report into what happened under the management of Moroe, with a media conference on Monday morning.

The report finds that Moroe failed to act in the best interests of CSA and failed to follow due processes in the appointment of a service provider, which cost CSA R3 million.

Added to this, the investigation found that he had failed to communicate with the South African Cricketers’ Association following no payment after the Mzansi Super League in 2018.

There were also other findings relating to the mismanagement of funds as well as allegations of illegal practices and contraventions of the official supply chain management policies.

Action was recommended against Moroe on several counts.

But CSA has confirmed that the findings were used in the dismissal proceedings which saw Moroe’s contract with the company terminated in August.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.