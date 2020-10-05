Former Eskom consultant Nicholas Linell testifies at Zondo Commission

Nicholas Linell deposed an affidavit saying that former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni called him to a meeting with former President Jacob Zuma to discuss Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry is hearing evidence from Eskom consultant Nicholas Linell.

Linell deposed an affidavit saying that former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni called him to a meeting with former President Jacob Zuma to discuss Eskom.

And former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi confirmed that Linell attended the meeting at Zuma’s residence in KwaZulu-Natal where Myeni was in charge and Linell was appointed as a consultant.

Linell also drafted a board resolution for the Eskom board to institute an inquiry and suspend executives.

But that same board would later move for a vote of no confidence in Tsotsi on grounds, including Linell’s irregular appointment.

WATCH: State capture commission proceedings

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.