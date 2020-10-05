Ex-KZN top cop Ngobeni to turn herself in over World Cup tender corruption

Mmamonnye Ngobeni and a police captain were charged with fraud and corruption over a R47 million tender relating to police accommodation for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

JOHANNESBURG - Former KwaZulu-Natal police boss Mmamonnye Ngobeni and a police captain are expected to hand themselves over to authorities on Monday.

The Hawks obtained warrants of arrest for the pair after they failed to appear in court on Friday.

They were charged with fraud and corruption over a R47 million tender relating to police accommodation for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Officials said Ngobeni faces three counts of corruption related to bribes she allegedly pocketed in exchange for instructing former Hawks boss Johan Booysen to halt a probe into the R47 million fraudulent police accommodation scheme.

“Indeed, the Investigating Directorate has two outstanding warrants of arrest, one for a police captain and a former police commissioner in KZN. This is in connection with R47 million corruption matter which is connected to the 2010 world cup activities in the province,” said NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.

