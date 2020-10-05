EWN Weather Watch: Gauteng braces for thunderstorms, while sunny weather for CT

Your Tuesday's EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng residents can expect more thunderstorms on Tuesday while warm, sunny conditions are the prediction for the Western Cape.

GAUTENG

Residents should brace for traffic jams and flooding as more thundershowers can be expected in the province on Tuesday. Johannesburg and Springs will see highs of 19°C. while Pretoria will see a high of 21°C.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 5.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/CUqopPKol8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 5, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

Some sunny weather can be expected in the Western Cape, with Cape Town set for a high of 21°C while Beaufort West will see a maximum of 28°C.

Western Cape Today 's Weather overview: 5.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/dgDnfa0Nkf — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 5, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

KZN can also expect some warm sunny conditions on Tuesday. A partly cloudy Durban will see a high of 22°C while Newcastle will reach 26°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 6.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/9JfRsYpHVI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 5, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.