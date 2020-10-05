Eskom cuts power in parts of Joburg
The power utility implemented the cuts to avoid overloading the system.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has deliberately cut power to thousands of people in Benoni , Brakpan , Nigel and Vosloorus.
The utility says it has implemented so-called load reduction again this morning, to avoid overloading the system.
It is calling on residents to switch off all appliances to prevent surges when it switches the power back on at 9am.
