CSIR celebrates 75th anniversary by stepping up support in fight against COVID

The centre has played a pivotal role in science and development in the country, supporting government with innovation in projects such as introducing the smart card ID.

JOHANNESBURG - Leaders at the Centre for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said the fact that the centre managed to step up to support the country in its efforts to curb of COVID-19 demonstrated its uniqueness and relevance.

The CSIR celebrated its 75th anniversary on Monday.

The centre’s officials said they had worked with local partners to produce local ventilators that had been rolled out at hospitals nationwide.

Over 18,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted at an upgraded biosafety level three laboratory in a bid to boost the country's testing capacity.

CEO Thulani Dlamini said: “We’ve also been involved in the development of antiviral face masks as well as antiviral sanitisers and lotions. We’ve also looked at the environmental aspects of COVID-19. Some of the work we’ve done involves drinking water, wastewater as well as the impact of the lockdown on pollution.”

