COVID-19 update: 38 more deaths, 1,573 new cases recorded in SA

As of Sunday, the Department of Health recorded 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the number of known cases in South Africa to 681,289.

JOHANNESBURG – Thirty-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 16,976.

As of Sunday, the Department of Health recorded 1,573 new COVID-19 cases which pushed the number of known cases in this country to 681,289.

The recovery rate stood at 90%, meaning 614,781 people had so far recovered.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 681 289, the total number of deaths is 16 976 and the total number of recoveries is 614 781. pic.twitter.com/ECRu0zLl9I — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 4, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.