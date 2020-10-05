CoCT urges citizens to comply with COVID protocols to help avoid second wave

As more members of the public are allowed to roam around and regain a sense of what life once was, more people are no longer wearing their masks in public or maintaining social distancing.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town (CoCT) said it was concerned as it’s noted an increase in people not complying with COVID-19 protocols.

As more members of the public are allowed to roam around and regain a sense of what life once was, more people are no longer wearing their masks in public or maintaining social distancing.

Community Services and Health Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said while the COVID-19 caseload and related fatalities had decreased significantly in the past month, citizens could not afford to drop the ball.

This considering many countries have had to deal with a second wave of infections.

“We, therefore, urge the public to continue doing their best to abide by the all health and hygiene protocols and to wear a mask at all times when in public and to help us avoid a second wave, essentially because we are able to adopt healthy behaviours.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.