Charl Kinnear murder: Case postponed due to security reasons

CAPE TOWN - The case against the man linked to the killing of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear has been postponed to Friday.

Zane Killian made a brief appearance on Monday morning at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home in September.

Dressed in a black hoodie, tracksuit pants, and a jacket, Killian appeared in the dock for the second time. He is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and the illegal interception of communication.

The State believes he tracked Kinnear’s movement through his cell phones.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said Killian’s bail application would likely be heard in another court for security reasons.

“It was decided by all parties that the matter would have to move to a different court,” Ntabazalila said.

The State plans to oppose bail.

