Booysen: Ex-KZN top cop Ngobeni should face prosecution for corruption

Mmamonnye Ngobeni, a former police commissioner in KZN, is applying for bail at the Durban Magistrates Courts after she handed herself over to police.

JOHANNESBURG - Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks' boss Johan Booysen said Mmamonnye Ngobeni should face prosecution as she appeared in court on corruption charges.

Ngobeni, a former police commissioner in KZN, was granted bail at the Durban Magistrates Courts after she handed herself over to police on Monday morning.

She's accused of receiving kickbacks from controversial Durban businessperson Thoshan Panday, who allegedly obtained a dubious tender to accommodate police officers during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Booysen, who was involved in investigating the case, said Ngobeni's court appearance was significant.

“The fact that people have now been arrested shows that the National Prosecuting Authority is now moving forward.”

Former police captain Aswin Narain, Persad Panday and another accused Navin Madhoe appeared in court last Friday.

