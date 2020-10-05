Bombela: Gautrain to operate every 15 mins during peak time amid strike

Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have abandoned their posts calling for a salary hike.

JOHANNESBURG - The Bombela Concession Company, which owns the Gautrain, on Monday said trains would be operating at 15-minute intervals during peak time amid a strike.

Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have abandoned their posts calling for a salary hike.

The employer has offered a 4% increase, but the union is demanding 8%.

The company's Kesagee Nayager said Bombela was willing to return to the negotiating table.

“To date, Numsa has not been willing to consider the company’s counter demands. A demand for an increase equivalent to 26% is just not realistic, not in our present times.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.