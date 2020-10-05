Toddler drowns at Camps Bay home

The incident happened on Sunday morning and police opened a death inquest for further investigation.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town family is grieving after their three-year-old boy drowned in a pool in Camps Bay.

Paramedics rushed to the Camps Bay home at about 11:50am. They found a woman believed to be a doctor and relative performing CPR on the child when they arrived.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said: “Paramedics immediately assisted and made every effort possible and continued with CPR. Sadly, there was nothing more that could be done for the little one and he was declared dead on the scene.”

It was unclear whether the toddler was swimming or slipped and fell. Exactly how long the little boy was submerged was also yet to be determined.

