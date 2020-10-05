3 men in court for kidnapping 2 Chinese nationals in Khayelitsha

Two women were found in an informal structure on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Three men appeared in court on Monday morning for allegedly kidnapping two Chinese nationals in Gugulethu.

Two women aged 51 and 34 were found in an informal structure on Friday. The older women was dead.

The police's Andre Traut said the two women were kidnapped by suspects in Delft a week ago.

“The exact cause of the death and the motives for the kidnappings are yet to be determined. Police have arrested three suspects aged 26, 32 and 34 for kidnapping at this stage.”

The Gugulethu Community Policing Forum's Sonwabile Magida said the suspects allegedly kidnapped the two women and demanded a large sum of money.

“They were kidnapping them with the intention of getting money, talking to the friends or family saying that they demand R5 million.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.