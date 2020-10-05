2010 World Cup corruption, fraud: Former KZN top cop Ngobeni out on bail

Mmamonnye Ngobeni and co-accused Aswin Narainpersad appeared in court on fraud and corruption charges linked to a R47 million police tender during the 2010 Fifa Soccer World Cup.

DURBAN - Former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni has been granted R20,000 bail while appearing on fraud and corruption charges linked to a R47 million police tender during the 2010 Fifa Soccer World Cup.

She and co-accused Aswin Narainpersad handed themselves over to the police earlier on Monday after the NPA secured an arrest warrant against them on Friday.

Narainpersad has been released on R10,000 bail.

This follows the appearance of businessperson Thoshan Panday and Navin Mudhoe on Friday.

The four are accused of manipulating tender processes and defrauding the police, but Ngobeni’s lawyer said she intended on pleading not guilty.

#WATCH: Former KZN Police Commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and former Police Captain Aswin Narainpersad are appearing before the Durban Magistrate’s Court for fraud and corruption charges linked to a SAPS KZN tender during the 2010 FIFA W.Cup. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/15e89G1sGx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 5, 2020

Ngobeni faces three counts of corruption after she allegedly received bribes from Panday who received an irregular tender from the police during the 2010 World Cup.

Ngobeni appeared confident and told reporters that she was doing well despite the charges.

Panday and Mudhoe appeared in court on Friday and were granted bail of R 100,000 and R10,000 bail respectively.

