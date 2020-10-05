12 North West municipalities under threat of being placed under administration

Eyewitness News has seen a report from the provincial government showing its intention to invoke Section 139.

JOHANNESBURG - Twelve North West municipalities are under threat of being placed under administration.

Eyewitness News has seen a report from the provincial government showing its intention to invoke Section 139.

In a report dated 21 September, the provincial government has made its intentions clear that 12 municipalities must be placed under administration.

They include Bojanala, Lekwa Teemane, Mahikeng and Madibeng.

The report shows that the North West government has identified several shortcomings, including poor financial management which undermines service delivery along with wastage of finances and resources.

The provincial government said at the heart of the problem was governance and leadership challenges linked to poor municipal revenue management which was critical to improving financial sustainability.

The 16-page document said the councils were unable to deliver on their mandate.

In the document signed by MEC for Finance Motlalepule Rosho and his HOD, they raise concerns about lack of project monitoring and deliberate lack of accountability by political and administrative municipal leadership.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.