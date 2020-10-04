Ward councillor in Limpopo arrested for allegedly raping teen girl

The 58-year-old man was arrested in Mokwakwaila outside Tzaneen last night.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo have arrested a ward councillor in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

He offered the teenage a lift from school earlier this week. The suspect then drove to nearby bushes in the area of Rampepe village where he allegedly raped the girl.

The police's Motlafelo Mojapelo said the incident has been strongly condemned and that the suspect will appear in court on Monday.

