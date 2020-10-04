Two suspects arrested for Brendin Horner's murder

The two were arrested by Senekal detectives at Fateng tse Ntho in Paul Roux.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects were arrested on Saturday in relation to the murder of Brendin Horner.

Horner, a 21-year-old farm manager in the Free State, was found dead by the police on Friday morning. He was tied with a rope to the pole at an open space situated at De Rots.

A knife was seized from the scene and his Toyota Hilux was later found abandoned, with bloodstains.

Blood-stained clothes and shoes were found at the scene of the arrest and will be taken in for forensic tests. The pair men are alleged to be stock thieves and it is suspected that the deceased could have spotted them on the day he was killed.

The suspects will appear in the Senekal Magistrate court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.

