Two Oceans Aquarium hosts sailing challenge to raise funds for charity

Three sailors are sailing across the I&J Ocean Exhibit Tank at the aquarium until 10 on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The Two Oceans Aquarium are playing host to a 24-hour optimist sailing challenge to raise funds for charity.

The Little Optimist Trust teamed up with the National Sea Rescue Institute and the Aquarium Foundation to find new ways of raising funds amid a global pandemic.

Clothed in their life jackets and protective gear, the Little Optimist Trust’s Greg Bertish, the Aquarium Foundation’s Maryke Musson and NSRI Chief Dr Cleeve Robertson aim to raise R20,000 by the end of this 24-hour period.

The event which started at 10 this morning will conclude at 10 tomorrow morning. The aim is to raise R20 000 by the end of this 24 hour period.

The three sailors; Greg Bertish, NSRI chief Dr Cleeve Robertson and the Aquarium Foundation's Maryke Musson are sailing across the I&J Ocean Exhibit Tank at the aquarium.

NSRI Chief Dr Robertson says every little bit helps, as just R25 per month to support the National Sea Rescue Institute goes a long way.

Musson said the money they raise will be utilised in a number of ways, including saving sea turtles and distributing books to kids in underprivileged communities.

Those who are unable to check out the exhibit can pledge their support by donating online.

