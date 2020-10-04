Tragedy strikes Jessie Duarte's family again as brother Igshaan Dangor dies

The ANC announced his death on Sunday. It comes just a month after their other brother and former Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, Achmat Dangor, died aged 72.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has been dealt yet another devastating blow as her brother Igshaan Dangor has died of COVID-19 related complications.

Igshaan Dangor served in the democratic dispensation and during apartheid, went into exile in 1984 to join the ranks of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK). Dangor returned from exile in 1990 after the unbanning of the ANC and immediately joined the ANC Riverlea branch assisting in strengthening and building ANC structures throughout Gauteng.

"Igshaan Dangor’s contribution to the liberation struggle as well as the reconstruction and development of our country will remain indelible in the memories of all freedom-loving people of South Africa," the party said.

"The ANC conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Dangor family, the mass democratic movement and the people of South Africa as a whole. We hope they will find strength and comfort in the knowledge that the entire country shares in their grief."

