Salga "saddened by Stanley Khanyile's killing

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Local Government Association (Salga) in Gauteng has reacted with sadness to the killing of Sedibeng District Municipal Manager Stanley Khanyile and expressed condolences to his loved ones.

Khanyile died in a hail of bullets on Saturday when he was attacked by an unknown person in Meyersdal.

Officials said he was in his car at a shopping centre when a suspect fired shots at the 52-year-old. It's understood the shooter fled the scene and jumped into a gold Toyota Cressida with an unknown registration. The motive for the attack is still unknown.

