SA records 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths, recovery rate at 90%

According to the Department of Health, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 679,716 and the total number of deaths is 16,938.

JOHANNESBURG – As of Saturday, South Africa recorded 1,883 new COVID-19 cases, with 29 more related deaths.

According to the Department of Health, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 679,716 and the total number of deaths is 16,938.

“Regrettably, we report 29 more COVID-19 deaths: one from Eastern Cape, 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, two from Gauteng, seven from Western Cape, and eight from the Free State. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 16,938,” said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize in a statement.

The total number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus stood at 612,763, which translated to a 90% recovery rate.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 679 716, the total number of deaths is 16 938 and the total number of recoveries is 612 763. pic.twitter.com/P6E9wdoaxD — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 3, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.