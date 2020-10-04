Police launch manhunt for suspects behind Sedibeng municipal manager’s murder

Stanley Khanyile was reportedly in his car in Meyersdale in Alberton on Saturday when he was attacked.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Saturday launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot dead the municipal manager of the Sedibeng District Municipality, Stanley Khanyile.

Khanyile was reportedly in his car in Meyersdale in Alberton when he was attacked.

Police said he was in his car at the corner of Hennie Alberts Road and Michelle Avenue at a shopping mall when a suspect fired shots at the 52-year-old.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the incident happened around midday on Saturday.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect, or suspects is urged to contact their nearest police station or to call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. All information will be treated confidentially,” Peters said.

It is understood the shooter fled the scene and jumped into a gold Toyota Cressida with an unknown registration number.

The motive for the attack was still unknown.

