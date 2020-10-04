20°C / 22°C
Petrol price to decrease by 23c and 32c this Wednesday

The department attributed the decreases to the Rand appreciating against the US Dollar.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists can look forward to a decrease in the prices of petrol and diesel next Wednesday, 7 October.

The Department of Energy on Sunday announced the following changes:

Both grades of 93 decrease by 23c
Both grades of 95 decrease by 32
Diesel 0.05% decreases by 90c
Diesel 0.005% decreases by 93
Illuminating Paraffin decreases by R1.01.

In September, the average price of petrol was R14.89

The department attributed the decreases to the Rand appreciating against the US Dollar.

