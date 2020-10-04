Mourners at slain detective Charl Kinnear’s funeral call for justice

Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear was laid to rest on Saturday after he was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home more than two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - Dignitaries attending the funeral of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear on Saturday said the best way to honour him would be to continue his legacy of fighting crime.

His funeral service was held at the Every Nation Church in Goodwood with family, friends, colleagues, and other dignitaries in attendance.

South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Western Cape commissioner, Chris Nissen, said no stone should be left unturned until all those involved in the crime are brought to book.

“He brought justice to a lot of people through the cases that he investigated. We will be monitoring the situation [and] make sure that you will get justice and justice will be served,” Nissen said.



Nissen also urged citizens to work with police.

“We call upon the community of the Cape Flats, please the time has come that you stand up and speaking out. Because if you don’t stand up and speaking out, tomorrow it will happen to you.

“Let us give our support to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and ensure what happened to Charl does not happen to any other member of the police in the Western Cape,” he said.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said Kinnear was not only working on general crime in the province but was also removing crime within the system.

Winde made a point of highlighting Kinnear’s values.

“To those criminals, we need them all to be brought to book. Kinnear loved his family and he was also dedicated to bringing justice to book,” Winde said. “It didn’t matter whether it was day or night, when the call came, off we went with his team in service of the people of this province and country.”

