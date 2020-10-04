20°C / 22°C
Man shot dead, 7 wounded in Hanover Park shooting

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Picture: Pexels.com
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder after eight people were shot in Hanover Park.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

A 28-year-old man died while seven others, including a five-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, were wounded.

No arrests were made.

“A 28-year-old man was shot and killed and seven other people were wounded in the shooting, and taken to hospital including a five-year-old girl and six-year-old boy. The possibility that the incident is gang-related is not being ruled out,” said police spokesperson Andre Traut.

In a separate attack, a man was also gunned down in the same area on Sunday morning.

“A 26-year-old man was shot and killed by an unknown suspect whose yet to be arrested,” Traut said.

It has been a tumultuous weekend for Hanover Park as two other shooting incidents were also reported since Friday evening.

