Khayelitsha community disappointed with lack of arrests after 6 people killed
The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido said it's been days since the mass shooting, but not a single arrest has been made.
CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha community said its disappointed in the SAPS failing to make any arrests in connection with a recent mass shooting.
This week, 10 people were attacked in the township. Six people were killed and four were wounded.
On Wednesday afternoon, gunmen opened fire on people in a house in Site C.
"It is with a sense of disappointment that after a massacre of that sort, no one has yet been arrested."
Tyhido called on police to have an intelligence-driven investigation to ascertain what happened. At the same time, he encouraged residents to come forward with information.
Meanwhile, another community is looking for answers.
More than a week ago, a family was killed in Nyanga after two gunmen stormed their home. Three women and an 11-year-old boy were killed.