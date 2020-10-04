Khayelitsha community disappointed with lack of arrests after 6 people killed

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido said it's been days since the mass shooting, but not a single arrest has been made.

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha community said its disappointed in the SAPS failing to make any arrests in connection with a recent mass shooting.

This week, 10 people were attacked in the township. Six people were killed and four were wounded.

On Wednesday afternoon, gunmen opened fire on people in a house in Site C.

"It is with a sense of disappointment that after a massacre of that sort, no one has yet been arrested."

Tyhido called on police to have an intelligence-driven investigation to ascertain what happened. At the same time, he encouraged residents to come forward with information.

Meanwhile, another community is looking for answers.

More than a week ago, a family was killed in Nyanga after two gunmen stormed their home. Three women and an 11-year-old boy were killed.

