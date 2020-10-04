IEC encourages eligible voters to register for by-elections

Voter registration started on Saturday for the 96 municipal ward by-elections scheduled to take place across the country next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Eligible voters have another opportunity to update their details during this weekend’s voter registration period.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) also appealed to residents to take advantage of the final day and make sure they are registered before 5pm.

“These elections essentially mean that persons can elect public representatives who will represent matters in their immediate community and it’s important that people go and participate in these elections. Only persons who are registered will be permitted to vote during the by-elections on 11 November,” said IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Shiburi.

