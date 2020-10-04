Gautrain strike to go ahead on Monday

The commuter rail system, which has been in talks with the union since March, offered workers a 4.1% salary increase, which was apparently turned down.

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa has said it has no option but to go ahead with its planned strike action on Monday at Gautrain until management returns to the table to renegotiate.

Workers affiliated with the union threatened to down tools over a pay dispute between Gautrain operator, Bombela Operating Company.

However, Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said negotiations deadlocked because management had issued an ultimatum that they would implement the wage increase for its members despite the parties not having signed an agreement.

“All we want is an opportunity to talk. They are refusing to engage. They are imposing and this is something that is not allowed by the law. You may not impose changes without meaningful engagement.”

While the Gautrain said it will implement a contingency plan to ensure train services continue Numsa said some disruptions are expected.

“We are the majority union, the strike will have an impact and will cause a disruption,” said Hlubi-Majola.

