Gautrain: Contingency measures in place ahead of Numsa strike on Monday

Negotiations deadlocked after the train service offered a 4.1% salary increase, which was apparently turned down.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain management on Saturday said it would implement a contingency plan to ensure train services continued as it prepared for a possible strike on Monday.

Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) threatened to down tools over a pay dispute.

Negotiations deadlocked after the train service offered a 4.1% salary increase, which was apparently turned down.

Workers were reportedly demanding an effective 26% salary hike.

It is understood Gautrain operator, Bombela Operating Company (BOC), had been in talks with Numsa since March.

BOC spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said the planned strike would be carried out on a no work, no pay basis.

“Additional security measures have been implemented on the Gautrain system and the safety of our passengers will not be compromised. During morning and afternoon peak periods, trains will be available every 30 minutes in both the north-south and east-west lines. The morning peak period is between 05:30am and 9am, and the afternoon peak period is between 3pm and 7pm,” she said.

Please note that wage negotiations with NUMSA has deadlocked and our workers who are affiliated with NUMSA will embark on strike as of Mon, 05 Oct 2020. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience and assure you that we will keep you informed of any changes in this regard. pic.twitter.com/8Ru5Q68xa4 — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) October 3, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.