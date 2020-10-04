Cosatu in KZN urges Zandile Gumede to appear before ANC integrity commission

It is understood Gumede wanted to consult her lawyers before she appears before the provincial integrity commission, preferably with her legal team.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday said former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede should avail herself to the African National Congress’ (ANC) provincial integrity commission to give her side of the story.

“Zandile Gumede’s appearance before the integrity commission will be the best opportunity for her to clarify certain issues to her organisation,” said Cosatu KZN secretary Edwin Mkhize.

The former mayor is facing charges of fraud and racketeering related to a 2016 waste collection tender in the eThekwini Municipality worth over R400 million.

She is among 10 ANC members asked to step aside from their official positions due to criminal matters against them.

The governing party in KZN raised concern over reports that Gumede wanted her legal team involved in the process. The party said she should appear individually.

Gumede said she wanted to appear with Mondli Mthembu who is also facing charges. It was reported the ANC had rejected her request.

Gumede referred all the media inquiries to ANC.

