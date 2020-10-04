Beaufort West still in grips of worst drought ever

Beaufort West mayor Noel Constable said the municipality is urging residents to use water sparingly as they are doing everything to keep the taps from running dry.

CAPE TOWN - While Cape Town dams have reached 100%, there are still towns in the Western Cape that are facing a water crisis.

Beaufort West is still in the grips of its worst drought ever.

The town's main water supply, the Gamkapoort Dam currently stands at 27%.

He adds the town is currently on Level 3 of water restrictions.

"If we don't get any water in the Gamkapoort Dam, we can't say we are out of the drought situation. So we are still in the drought. We really hope that we will get the rain that is needed."

Constable said the recent winter rainfall was not enough and that some boreholes had been vandalised by the community, with only 32 in operation.

