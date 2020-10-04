3 men arrested in Gugulethu for alleged kidnap of 2 Chinese nationals

Two women were found in an informal structure on Friday morning. One of the women was found dead.

CAPE TOWN - Three men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping two Chinese nationals in Gugulethu.

Two women were found in an informal structure on Friday morning. One of the women was found dead.

According to police, the two women aged 51 and 34 were kidnapped by suspects in Delft on 25 September.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said it was believed the woman whose body was found on the premises tried to escape.

“The exact cause of her death and the motive for the kidnapping are yet to be determined. Police arrested three suspects aged 26, 32, and 34 who are detained until their court appearance on Monday,” Traut said.

The Gugulethu Community Policing Forum’s Sonwabile Magida said the suspects allegedly kidnapped the two women with the intention of demanding a ransom.

“They kidnapped them and they took them to Barcelona. They said to the family of those Chinese women if they want their family they must give them R5 million,” Magida said.

Magida said what was concerning is the structure had a hole dug inside.

“It looks like they doing their dirty things there. It’s a big hole that they dug in there, under that shack."

Magida urged police to launch a full scale investigation into the incident.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.