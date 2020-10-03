Western Cape's largest dam overflowing for the first time since 2014

Situated in Villiersdorp, the dam was almost completely dry when the province battled its worst drought in a century in recent years.

CAPE TOWN - The Theewaterskloof Dam,the Western Cape’s biggest, is overflowing for the first time since 2014.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan said the province’s collective dam level now stands at 99.7%, a far cry from they were in 2018.

"Two and a half years ago, January 2018 this dam providing water to the City of Cape Town was only twelve point 9 percent full, with the last ten percent of that considered to be unusable or unreachable."

The department has thanked residents for helping to combat the water shortage, but warns they are still concerned about certain areas.

We still think of parts of the province where the drought does continue primarily within the Karoo region, but (this is) certainly a moment to appreciate," Styan said.

Residents are urged to continue using water responsibly.

