Warrant of arrest issued for ex-KZN top cop Mmamonnye Ngobeni

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has issued a warrant of arrest for former KwaZulu-Natal top cop Mmamonnye Ngobeni.

Ngobeni was due to appear with her co-accused in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday following a swoop on businessman Thoshan Panday and a senior police supply chain management unit head, but failed to show up. Now they are being sought by authorities.

She faces three counts of corruption related to bribes allegedly paid to her to instruct former Hawks boss Major General Johan Booysen to halt a probe into a R47 million police accommodation 2010 Fifa World Cup fraud scheme.

