Two EC prisoners still at large following escape from holding cells

The suspects are believed to have overpowered officers who were on duty on Wednesday night and robbed them of a SAPS firearm before fleeing.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have yet to arrest two of the seven suspects who escaped from the Elliot Police Station's holding cells three days ago.

Swift police action led to five of the men being recaptured over the past two days.

The suspects are believed to have overpowered officers who were on duty on Wednesday night, and robbed them of a SAPS firearm before fleeing.

RT #sapsEC Police are on the hunt for 6 suspects who escaped from police custody at Elliot SAPS on 30 September 2020. Anyone with info on the #escapees can contact IO Sgt Lifa Gqosha on 082 8132 217 or #CrimeStop 0860010111 or send info to #MySAPSApp. MLhttps://t.co/4hhEXHyGrB pic.twitter.com/kzTwEliVXu — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 1, 2020

They were apprehended for crimes including attempted murder and assault.

The police's Khaya Tonjeni said, "The suspects will appear in the Elliot Magistrates Court on Monday facing the respective charges they were arrested for; and a further charge of escaping from custody will be added. Police are on the heels of the two escapees who are still at large."

