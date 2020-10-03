Slain anti-gang unit detective Charl Kinnear to be buried today

Anti-gang unit officer, Charl Kinnear, was assassinated in front of his Bishop Lavis home just over two weeks ago.

CAPE TOWN - A detective that led the charge against organised crime in cape town will be laid to rest on Saturday.

A memorial service was held for the lieutenant-colonel earlier this week, where he was described as one of the country's finest detectives.

The Bishop Lavis community will today come out in their numbers to support the family of slain policeman, Charl Kinnear.

Residents were left shocked after he was shot dead outside his home on 18 September.

Police soon arrested a suspect in Gauteng.

Zane Killian has already made a first court appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court.

Killian was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communication.

He is believed to have tracked Kinnear's phone from March up until the day he was killed.

Killian is due back in court on Monday.

The triggerman has not yet been traced and the Hawks are still searching for those who ordered the hit.

