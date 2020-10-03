Sedibeng municipal manager Stanley Khanyile killed by hail of bullets

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear, but it’s understood he succumbed to his wounds after being shot six times.

JOHANNESBURG - Sedibeng District Municipal Manager, Stanley Khanyile was shot and killed on Saturday.

Eyewitness News understands that Khanyile was killed in Meyersdal.

The motive for the killing is still unclear at this stage.

More to follow.

