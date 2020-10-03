SA records 1,761 COVID-19 cases, 43 more people die

In the last 24-hour cycle, officials confirmed another 1,761 infections and 43 more COVID-19-related deaths.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa is currently dealing with 49,880 active cases of COVID-19.

That's according to the latest statistics released by the Department of Health on Friday night.

During that time, another 1,190 people in South Africa have recovered from COVID-19.

As of today, the cumulative number of detected #COVID19 cases is 677 833. The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 229 709 with 20 660 new tests conducted since the last report. pic.twitter.com/n6oWbXlaO2 — Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 2, 2020

