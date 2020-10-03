Police make breakthrough in quadruple KwaNdengezi murder case

The victims, who were all shot in the upper body, were killed at the Zwelibomvu Reserve near a primary school last weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of four people in KwaNdengezi in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The victims, who were all shot in the upper body, were killed at the Zwelibomvu Reserve near a primary school last weekend.

Local police believe the killings are linked to stock theft and the provincial organised crime unit had been tasked with hunting down the killers.

The police’s Jay Naicker said: "Detectives from the provincial organised crime unit have arrested three men and seized a 9mm pistol at KwaNdengezi following the execution-style murders of four young men last week. On Saturday last week, police at KwaNdengezi received a report of four men who had been killed at Zwelibomvu Reserve."

The suspects are due in court on Monday.

KZN police chief Thulani Gonya has welcomed the swift arrests.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.