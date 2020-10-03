NPA expects more arrests in FS asbestos case

The first seven people and five companies have been charged and granted bail and their assets are being seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that more people would be arrested and added to the Free State asbestos case charge sheet.

The first seven people and five companies have been charged and granted bail and their assets are being seized by the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

GALLERY: Court charges 7 asbestos corruption accused

Supporters of ousted Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli may have gone to court to claim that charges against her were politically motivated but their leader, Malefu Mofokeng, also made startling allegations.

"There are so many top leaders of ANC that alleged with corruption but the judiciary has never touched them up to date."

Pressed for names, Mofokeng shied away from answering.

But the NPA’s Sipho Ngwema said that more people had to answer for their role in the project.

"[There'll be a] few more arrests, two or three people, so when they appear on 11 November, we hope that there'll be more accused added on the charge sheet."

Meanwhile, the Asset Forfeiture Unit has already attached the house, cars and other belongings of Nthimotse Mokhesi and others will lose control of their assets in the coming days.

WATCH: Asbestos corruption suspects granted bail

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.