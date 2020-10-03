Lukhele resignation as Health HOD with immediate effect - Gauteng govt

Professor Mkhululi Lukhele is alleged to have failed to properly monitor COVID-19 personal protective equipment tenders.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said that the resignation of Health HOD, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, was with immediate effect.

He is alleged to have failed to properly monitor COVID-19 personal protective equipment tenders.

The Right2Know Campaign in Gauteng said that it wanted him to be arrested along with other senior officials involved in dodgy procurement deals.

The organisation held a picket outside the department in Johannesburg on Friday to call for immediate action against COVID-19 corruption.

Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe: "The premier had place Professor Lukhele under precautionary suspension on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 following recommendations from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

