Lukhele resignation as Health HOD with immediate effect - Gauteng govt
Professor Mkhululi Lukhele is alleged to have failed to properly monitor COVID-19 personal protective equipment tenders.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said that the resignation of Health HOD, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele, was with immediate effect.
He is alleged to have failed to properly monitor COVID-19 personal protective equipment tenders.
Head of @GautengHealth Department resigns. pic.twitter.com/WFubaYtUO4— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) October 2, 2020
The Right2Know Campaign in Gauteng said that it wanted him to be arrested along with other senior officials involved in dodgy procurement deals.
The organisation held a picket outside the department in Johannesburg on Friday to call for immediate action against COVID-19 corruption.
Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe: "The premier had place Professor Lukhele under precautionary suspension on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 following recommendations from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).