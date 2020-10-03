Kraaifontein police probing case of double murder

A shooting took place in the Bloekombos area on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - Kraaifontein police are probing the case of a double murder after a man and his three-year-old brother were shot and killed inside a vehicle this week.

The police's Andre Traut said that the pair were sitting inside a VW Polo when their assailants opened fire.

"The motive for the incident is unknown and the suspects are yet to be arrested. Any person with information regarding the murder are kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111."

