Joburg residents warned of strong winds, possible flooding this weekend

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Emergency Services are warning residents to watch out for strong winds and possible localised flooding.

This comes as parts of Gauteng have been experiencing thunderstorms and occasional downpours.

Emergency Services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi: "We'll remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city for incidents which may occur. Residents in low-lying areas and informal settlements need to avoid crossing rivers and streams so that we can avoid drowning incidents."

Meanwhile, the SA Weather Service said that cloudy and cool conditions across Gauteng were expected to persist this weekend.

Forecaster Celeste Sourie said that residents could expect the grey skies to clear from Sunday but has urged residents to stay vigilant amid changing conditions.

"The forecast that we had for thunderstorms is on track. The main system causing these thunderstorms is expected to exit the country and the rain is starting to clear up. We're not expecting any thunderstorms but it is going to be partly cloudy. Going into Monday, we are expecting a 30% chance of thundershowers in the northern parts of Gauteng."

