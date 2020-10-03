20°C / 22°C
Gautrain workers threaten to strike on Monday over pay negotiations

Workers affiliated to labour union Numsa threatened to down tools over a pay dispute.

Gautrain arriving at OR Tambo station. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News
Gautrain arriving at OR Tambo station. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bombela, the rail operator which manages the Gautrain, is working on a contingency plan to ensure it can still deliver a train service as employees threaten strike action on Monday.

Workers affiliated to labour union Numsa threatened to down tools over a pay dispute.

Negotiations deadlocked after the company offered a 4.1% salary increase, which was apparently turned down.
Bombela said workers are demanding an effective 26% salary hike.

It’s understood Bombela has been in talks with Numsa since March.

The strike will be carried out on a no work, no pay basis.

