Gautrain workers threaten to strike on Monday over pay negotiations
Workers affiliated to labour union Numsa threatened to down tools over a pay dispute.
JOHANNESBURG - Bombela, the rail operator which manages the Gautrain, is working on a contingency plan to ensure it can still deliver a train service as employees threaten strike action on Monday.
Negotiations deadlocked after the company offered a 4.1% salary increase, which was apparently turned down.
Bombela said workers are demanding an effective 26% salary hike.
It’s understood Bombela has been in talks with Numsa since March.
The strike will be carried out on a no work, no pay basis.