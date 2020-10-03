Didiza says murder of young farm manager was 'senseless'

Brendon Horner's body was found tied to a pole on Thursday. The 21-year-old had injuries to the face and neck.

JOHANNESBURG - Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza said she was shocked by the killing of a young farm manager in the Free State.

Police say a knife was also found on the scene. His blood-stained Toyota Hilux was later found abandoned near another farm.

In an impassioned statement on Saturday afternoon, Didiza said the killing was senseless and called on authorities to leave no stones unturned until the perpetrators are found and arrested.

The motive for the murder is unknown and police are investigating a case of murder.

