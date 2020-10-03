CT man hitchhikes 1,100km for cancer awareness

After being diagnosed with the disease last year, Michael Wynne on Friday got confirmation from doctors that his cancer was in remission.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town man has travelled more than 1,100km this week, spreading the message that cancer can be beaten.

Michael Wynne, from Scottsville in Kraaifontein, has hitchhiked from Cape Town to Springbok in the Northern Cape to create awareness around cancer.

After being diagnosed with the disease last year, Wynne on Friday got confirmation from doctors that his cancer was in remission.

Wynne (55) was diagnosed with colon and prostate cancer last year.

"I was very emotional after the doctor told me."

After dealing with the emotional impact of his diagnosis, Wynne underwent surgery and decided to dedicate his time to spread a message of hope for cancer patients.

This is his fourth time hitchhiking to the Northern Cape, sometimes having to walk long distances between towns before a lift arrives.

"I want to tell the people that cancer is not the end of the road, it's just a journey."

Wynne said that his faith and support from family helped him overcome the challenges that he's faced with in life.

