CT cash-in-transit robber handed 12-year jail sentence

Tandumzi Mayoyo (29), from Kraaifontein, was sentenced in the Stellenbosch Regional Court this week.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town cash-in-transit robber will spend an effective 12 years behind bars.

Tandumzi Mayoyo (29), from Kraaifontein, was sentenced in the Stellenbosch Regional Court this week.

He was arrested in connection with an incident in 2017 at the Eikestand Mall in Stellenbosch where two Fidelity cash guards were accosted by armed suspects.

The Hawks' Zinzi Hani explains what happened.

"The suspects, who were dressed in overalls, initially targeted the guard who remained near the truck. The pointed firearms at him, disarming him in the process. They then waited for the crew to return to the truck and also disarmed him. The guards were then instructed to open the safes and all the canisters containing just over R500,000 were emptied."

Hani said that Mayoyo was apprehended more than a year later.

"Following an intense investigation by the Hawks' serious crimes investigation team, Mayoyo was arrested in May 2018 after he was linked to the crime scene following a forensic investigation and use of CCTV footage. The investigators ensured that Mayoyo remained in custody."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.