Colleagues laud Charl Kinnear as slain detective is laid to rest

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk has lauded slain detective Charl Kinnear for both his friendship and work ethic.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk has lauded slain detective Charl Kinnear for both his friendship and work ethic.

Kinnear was a commander of the Cape Town anti-gang unit investigating several prominent figures in the criminal underworld.

The lieutenant-colonel was assassinated outside his home in Bishop Lavis just over two weeks ago.

His funeral service took place in Goodwood.

Van Wyk took his turn at the podium highlighting Kinnear's camaraderie.

"Charl was one of those guys that you can sit on the stoep with, just sit, not talking, look at each other and then he'll say 'Jinne, ek het nou lekker kom kuier [That was a good visit]'. Charl wa always mindful, always protective, always vigilant. He had a work ethic that was commendable and a belief system that was unwavering and a relentless drive to fight corruption."

South African Human Rights Commissioner (SAHRC) Chris Nissen also took the time to commend Kinnear's achievements.

"On behalf of the people of Bishop Lavis, I want to say to you that you must find comfort. I know you're looking for justice as well but we bring to you our sincere condolences on everyone in Bishop Lavis and elsewhere in this country.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with Kinnear's killing and is expected back in court on Monday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.